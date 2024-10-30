Hyderabad: CDEW resolves 999 domestic violence cases, reunites families

CDEW has established seven counseling centers across Cyberabad, offering critical assistance to victims of domestic violence.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th October 2024 2:44 pm IST
Woman raped by pvt bus driver on moving bus in Telangana
Representative image (Photo: Siasat)

Hyderabad: The Centre for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW) has achieved success in its mission against domestic violence, resolving 999 cases within the Cyberabad Commissionerate. Of these, 43 percent resulted in family reunions.

Since its launch in February 2023, CDEW has established seven counseling centers across Cyberabad, offering critical assistance to victims of domestic violence. These centers have handled 2,624 cases so far, conducting more than 8,052 counseling sessions aimed at addressing family conflicts, offering emotional support, and empowering women to take control of their lives.

The organization held a success meet to mark these achievements, attended by DCP Rajesh of Shamshabad, SP Ashok Kumar of the Women Safety Wing, Inspector Balaraju of RGIA Police Station, Detective Inspector Nageshwar Rao, Inspector Pratapa Lingam of Women Safety Cyberabad Commissionerate, and Inspector Sunitha of SHE Teams, Cyberabad.

CDEW’s primary mission is to provide victims with compassionate counseling, legal guidance, and practical resources, helping them make informed decisions and regain control over their lives.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th October 2024 2:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button