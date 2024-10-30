Hyderabad: CDEW resolves 999 domestic violence cases, reunites families

Hyderabad: The Centre for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW) has achieved success in its mission against domestic violence, resolving 999 cases within the Cyberabad Commissionerate. Of these, 43 percent resulted in family reunions.

Since its launch in February 2023, CDEW has established seven counseling centers across Cyberabad, offering critical assistance to victims of domestic violence. These centers have handled 2,624 cases so far, conducting more than 8,052 counseling sessions aimed at addressing family conflicts, offering emotional support, and empowering women to take control of their lives.

The organization held a success meet to mark these achievements, attended by DCP Rajesh of Shamshabad, SP Ashok Kumar of the Women Safety Wing, Inspector Balaraju of RGIA Police Station, Detective Inspector Nageshwar Rao, Inspector Pratapa Lingam of Women Safety Cyberabad Commissionerate, and Inspector Sunitha of SHE Teams, Cyberabad.

CDEW’s primary mission is to provide victims with compassionate counseling, legal guidance, and practical resources, helping them make informed decisions and regain control over their lives.