Hyderabad: Central moon sighting committee to meet on Monday

Hyderabad: The monthly meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the Deccan Ulema Council will take place on Monday, April 28, at 6 PM at Hussaini Building, Moazzam Jahi Market, Hyderabad to announce the moon sighting for the Islamic month of Dhul Qadah.

The meeting will be held under the supervision of Hazrat Maulana Syed Hassan Ibrahim Hussaini Qadri Sajjad Pasha, Trustee of the Deccan Ulema Council.

Members of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee have been requested to attend the meeting. The public has been asked to report any moon sightings by calling 9866112393, 9849879426, 9000008138, 9000033704, or 24603597, so that the announcement can be made after verifying the Shariah testimony.

The committee has made all necessary arrangements to ensure that information about the moon sighting is easily accessible.