Telangana: CEO urged to deploy female staff to verify identity of women in ‘parda’

Hyderabad: Two high court advocates met chief electoral officer on Saturday and urged him to deploy women polling staff in all the polling stations, with a small enclosure provided within the polling station, where their identity of women in ‘parda’ could be verified by a woman polling staff.

This comes after BJP Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate K Madhavi Latha warned the police of the consequences if burkha-clad children or males were allowed to vote without their facial identities being checked.

Afsar Jahan, vice-president of the association for the protection of civil rights (Telangana chapter), and Qudsia Tabassum, both practicing advocates at the Telangana High court, stated that pardanasheen/veiled women refuse to show their faces in front of other men in the polling stations. They have urged the CEO to verify the identity of women electors wearing veils as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for veiled women to protect their modesty along with their right to vote, so that maximum polling could be achieved.