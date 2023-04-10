Hyderabad: Chaitanya visits Yousufguda Police Training Centre (video)

Hyderabad: When it comes to promoting his upcoming film, ‘Custody,’ Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya is leaving no stone unturned. He recently took things to the next level by performing real stunts with police officers at the Yousufguda Police Training Centre in Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya interacted with police officers and even performed stunts from the film as part of the promotional activities. He fought a fun fight against a policeman and revealed his strength by performing 30 pushups nonstop. His dedication and enthusiasm impressed the police officers.

Not only did Naga Chaitanya impress with his stunts, but he also showed off his more innocent side by dancing with the cops. This promotional video is a must-see that will undoubtedly get the audience excited for the film’s release.

Naga Chaitanya plays a police constable in ‘Custody,’ and Kriti Shetty plays the female lead. Arvind Swamy will play the villain, and Priyamani will play a significant role. The film is being made with high production values and technical standards, making it Naga Chaitanya’s first big-budget film.

Naga Chaitanya’s dedication to promoting ‘Custody’ is admirable, and fans can’t wait to see him in action on the big screen.