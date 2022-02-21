MANUU Chancellor Mumtaz Ali Khan visits varsity for the first time

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s (MANUU) new Chancellor, a noted social reformer, educationist, and spiritual leader, Mumtaz Ali Khan on Monday, visited the university for the first time since his appointment.

Mumtaz Ali Khan was appointed as the sixth Chancellor of MANUU on February 1, 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Mumtaz Ali asked the University to translate literature related to Indian heritage into Urdu. He further encouraged women to study as the advancement of society depends on everyone obtaining a decent education.

Mumtaz Ali also launched the university logo on the occasion of MANUU’s silver jubilee celebration prepared by IMC team.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Prof. SM Rahmatullah, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof. SK. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar along with FO I/c, COE, Deans & Directors was present on the occasion.

About Mumtaz Ali Khan

Mumtaz Ali, also known as Madhukarnath and was born in Kerala. The Government of India conferred the prestigious Padma Bhushan award to Mumtaz Ali in recognition of his outstanding service in the fields of education and social reform in the year 2020.

Mumtaz Ali heads the Satsang Foundation, which runs two schools in Andhra Pradesh, the Peepal Grove School, and the Satsang Vidyalaya. He also undertook the “Walk of Hope”, an exercise to restore the country’s spirituality, in 2015 from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. He has authored about 10 books including his autobiography ‘The Journey Continues’.