Hyderabad: Chandrayangutta likely to become key Metro hub in Old City

Hyderabad: With an aim to enhance accessibility and provide seamless travel options for residents of the Old City, chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s has directed the officials to extend the proposed Airport Metro, which will include a vital interchange station at Chandrayangutta.

Chandrayangutta, strategically positioned on the Nagole-LB Nagar-Mailardevpalli-Airport line, will likely play a crucial role as a central interchange point. The plan involves extending the MGBS-Falaknuma route by an additional 1.5 km to connect Chandrayangutta with the Metro network.

This was discussed during a recent meeting with engineering experts and Metro officials on addressing the complexities of creating train reversal and stabling lines at Chandrayangutta, considering the unique challenges posed by the narrow road width and existing infrastructure, such as the flyover in the area.

The proposed extension is not only a step towards reinforcing the Metro network but also a strategic move to enhance connectivity between Shamshabad airport and the culturally-rich Old City.

This development aligns with the objective to leverage the best practices from various Metros and build on the success of Hyderabad Metro Phase-I to provide improved passenger facilities and maximize ridership.

With the focus on Chandrayangutta as a key hub, the expanded metro network is poised to bring transformative changes to the Old City’s real estate market and transportation landscape, facilitating easier and more efficient travel for residents.