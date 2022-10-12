Hyderabad: Chandrayangutta wine shop looted of Rs 40k cash, liquor bottles

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons broke into a wine shop at Chandrayangutta in the Old City and stole cash and liquor bottles on Tuesday night.

The thieves entered the shop, Vijay Wines located at Chandrayangutta after making a hole in the ceiling of the shop. Once inside the shop, the thieves took away Rupees 40,000 cash kept in the cash box and liquor bottles of different brands.

The police reached the spot on Wednesday morning after the management opened the shop for the day and noticed that they had been robbed. The police suspect that thieves scaled down into the shop using a rope and escaped through the same route.

The police are verifying CCTV cameras nearby the shop to identify and arrest the thieves.