Hyderabad: Charas, MDMA worth Rs 1.4 lakh seized in Panjagutta, four held

Hyderabad: Four people, including a drug peddler and three of his customers, were arrested by Punjagutta police and drugs worth Rs 1.4 lakh were seized from their possession.

Thakur R Keshav Raj Singh, a resident of Secunderabad, has a real estate business. According to the police, the 30-year-old has a habit of consuming liquor, cigarettes, and drugs such as MDMA and hash (charas).

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While he would initially only procure drugs for his own consumption, he later took up drug peddling due to financial troubles.

He supplied drugs such as MDMA, hash, and OG Kush to pubs and parties or to his friends and acquaintances. All his trades were made by hand and in cash to avoid detection, police said.

On May 9, Punjagutta police, conducting a joint operation with Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW), arrested the accused and seized 13.5 g of MDMA and seven gram of hash from them.

The three customers have been identified as Rohan Williams, a software employee, Ayush Gupta, a Human Resources person and Lakkireddy Nikhil Anurag, an Artificial Intelligence Engineer.

A case has been registered under sections 8(c) read with 22(c), 20(b)(ii)(B), and 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.