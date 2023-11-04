Hyderabad: Charminar MLA’s son booked for threatening party leader

Hyderabad: A day after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi made the announcement of replacing Charminar legislator Mumtaz Ahmed Khan in the upcoming Assembly elections, the south zone police on Saturday night booked his son for threatening a party worker.

Imtiyaz Khan, who is a doctor by profession was summoned by the DCP south zone at Purani Haveli police commissioner’s office. Meanwhile, police commissioner Hyderabad Sandeep Shandilya arrived at the Old City office and questioned Imtiyaz Khan for nearly one hour.

In 2021, Imtiyaz Khan had allegedly threatened a local AIMIM leader Mannan over collection of mamool funds from a builder in the area. The MLA’s son had also allegedly hurled abuses over phone and criminally intimidated Mannan.

The audio clip of the MLA’s son, purportedly threatening Mannan, had gone viral on social media but matter was hushed up and addressed internally.

The commissioner on Saturday took cognizance of the viral audio available on social media, directed the Hussainialam police to register a case and take appropriate action against the accused person.

“We have taken cognisance of two viral audios pertaining to Imtiyaz Khan and Mannan conversation on social media, Hussainialam police have registered a suo-moto case and taken up investigation” said Sandeep Shandilya police commissioner Hyderabad.