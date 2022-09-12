Hyderabad: Charminar needs attention as plasters peel off

Hyderabad: Charminar, one of the historical monuments located in Hyderabad, needs urgent attention as lime plasters on the inner walls, and staircase are peeling off.

Though, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) periodically repairs the outer structure of the historical monument, the inner walls and staircase mostly remain neglected.

Due to the damages, the visitors of the historical monuments are facing a tough time especially while climbing up.

Rise in number of tourists visiting Charminar

The number of people visiting the historical monument has increased post-COVID. People from other states and foreigners are visiting the monument.

Though the rise in visitors will lead to an increase in revenue collection, the damages are getting aggravated as they are using the holes in the walls as a railing while climbing up.

A report by TOI quoted a senior official of ASI saying that repairs of Charminar are a continuous process and depending on the damages, the works are carried out.

History of Charminar

It is one of the famous monuments located in Hyderabad. After moving the capital from Golconda to Hyderabad, the fifth king of the Qutub Shahi dynasty built it in the year 1591. Given its four minarets, it was named “Charminar”.

Currently, the ASI is taking care of the historical monument.

After the formation of Telangana State in 2014, the government incorporated the monument into the official emblem of the state along with Kakatiya Kala Thoranam of Warangal.

Other ASI monuments in Telangana

There are four ASI monuments in Telangana. Out of them, three are located in Hyderabad.

These monuments are