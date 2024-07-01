Hyderabad: Charminar PS lodges first FIR under new criminal laws

Hyderabad: As the redefined criminal laws have come into force, one of the very first criminal reports was registered at Charminar Police Station at 1:30 am under Section 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which was previously under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused have been identified as Sohail Ansari, 19, a Rapido driver, and SK Sanwar, 26, a hotel server. According to reports, during a vehicle check near Gulzar House, two scooters were found being ridden without number plates. Subsequently, they were asked to stop, the vehicles were seized, and the accused were taken into police custody.

In another case, a 25-year-old died in a car crash on the PVNR expressway while heading to the airport. A case has been registered by Rajendranagar police station under Section 104 (punishment for murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which replaces Section 303 of the Indian Penal Code.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Rajendranagar police station stated, “The accident was reported at 2 AM when 25-year-old Ganesh, who was driving towards the airport, crashed into the divider on the PVNR expressway, causing the car to overturn. He died on the spot, and his body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem examination.”

The three new criminal laws have been enforced nationwide, introducing the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita with 358 sections, replacing the 511 sections of the Indian Penal Code. This Sanhita includes 20 new crimes, increases the imprisonment sentences for 33 crimes, raises the fines for 83 crimes, and establishes mandatory minimum punishments for 23 crimes. Additionally, the penalty of community service has been introduced for six crimes, and 19 sections have been repealed or removed from the Act.