Hyderabad: Chinna Srisailam Yadav threatens BRS MLA Kaushi Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress MLA V Naveen Yadav’s father Chinna Srisailam Yadav on Sunday, November 16 threatened to skin Bharat Rashtra Smaithi (BRS) MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy.

Yadav also threatened to demolish BRS Bhavan, which the BRS headquarter, adding that he would rename the BRS Bhavan after Konda Laxman Bapuji, who was an integral part of the Telangana armed struggle.

In a video shared on social media, Yadav is head saying, “We gave life to Kaushik Reddy, he was Naveen’s friend and we helped him win a Ranji cricket match. We will rip off his clothes and skin him. If we see Kaushik Reddy anywhere, he will be beaten up. His own men will beat Kaushik if I order them.”

Congress MLA V Naveen Yadav's father Chinna Srisailam Yadav on Sunday, November 16 threatened to skin Bharat Rashtra Smaithi (BRS) MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy.



Yadav also threatened to demolish BRS Bhavan, which the BRS headquarter, adding that he would rename the BRS Bhavan after… pic.twitter.com/9AYo5nZWQF — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 17, 2025

Yadav claimed to be only leader for the backward class (BC) community. “My intention is for all castes to grow politically, and if needed I will become an MLC on BRS ticket,” he added.

Yadav went on to say that the BRS was strong only till its president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) was active. “The party has now been divided into factions led by working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), T Harish Rao , K Kavitha and some BRS activists,” he remarked.

Naveen Yadav won the Jubilee Hills by-election on November 14, after defeating BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha by over 24,000 votes. While campaigning for the Jubilee Hills by-election, the BRS leaders had allegedly branded Yadav’s family as rowdies.