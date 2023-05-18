Hyderabad: CID arrests two dacoity case accused after 29 years

Hyderabad: A Special Team of CID have traced and apprehended inter-State absconding accused from Chigurumanapeta, Nandyal district in Andhra Pradesh who were on the run for the past 29 years.

As per instructions of Telangana Special Teams Additional DGP Mahesh M. Bhagwat NBWs were formed for the execution.

Kavadi Ravi aka Eakala Pedda Ravi and Mekala Katamaiah aka Menavadi Katamaiah were involved in cases of dacoity, house burglary and other property offences in the last 29 years. The Addl. JFCM Court at Sangareddy had issued a non-bailable warrant against the absconding accused.

A special team of Telangana CID had visited the Kolar district of Karnataka, later the duo were tracked at Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh.