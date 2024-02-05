Hyderabad: Citizens march to protect constitutional values

The march intended to promote and preserve the constitutional values was organised by two Hyderabad-based citizens platforms in the state, Jana Gana Mana Abhiyan and Telangana for Peace and Unity

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 5th February 2024 7:07 pm IST
Hyderabad: Several hundred concerned citizens on Sunday, February 4, marched to celebrate and protect the constitution and communal harmony of the country in the heart of Hyderabad.

The march intended to promote and preserve the constitutional values was organised by two Hyderabad-based citizens platforms in the state, Jana Gana Mana Abhiyan and Telangana for Peace and Unity. Both platforms consist of eminent citizens and diverse organisations

According to the press release, the march began from People’s Plaza, Necklace Road and proceeded to the Dr BR Ambedkar statue on NTR Gardens road. After the march concluded, the participants gathered near the Ambedkar statue in a circle holding hands and reading out the Preamble of the Constitution together in English, Telugu and Urdu.

Moreover, some of the senior youth shared their thoughts, and highlighted that they are proud of the India represented by our Constitutional values of democracy, secularism, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, and will work together to realize this vision of India.

People from different walks of life took part in the march including social activists, students, women, senior citizens, domestic workers, basti residents, transport workers, lawyers, IT professionals, engineers and doctors.

Emphasizing the importance of participating in the march, a senior citizen said, “It is very important to raise our voice in these times when our basic national values are under threat. We are joining with the youth of the country collectively speak for the India of our dreams, the India that our freedom was about.”

Prominent citizens and senior activists who participated included Prof. Rama Melkote, Mrs. Lalitha Ramadas, V.Sandhya (POW), Prof. Padmaja Shaw, R.Venkat Reddy, Prof. Susie Tharu, Syed MajidShuttari, Advocate M.A. Shakeel, Kamalakar Madagoni, Dr. Riyaz, Syed Saleem Pasha O.U, Affan Quadri, Saba Qadri, Dr. Rubina N, Brother Varghese , Mazher Hussain, Jasveen Jairath, Dr.Rukmini Rao, Ambika, Shaikh Salauddin, Kanneganti Ravi, P. Shankar, Dr.Uma Shankari, Manjula, Adv. Afsar Jahan,  Imran Siddiqui, Kirankumar Vissa and et al.

Furthermore, the participants reverberated the area with slogans such as “Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai, Aapas mein hain behen, bhai”, “Hamara Bharat, Sabka Bharat”, “Save Constitution, Save Democracy”, “Jago Bharat Jago, Nafrat ko door bhagao”, “Jago Bharat Jago, Himmat se Kadam badhao.”

