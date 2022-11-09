Hyderabad: Citizens unhappy over removal of trees for Formula E Race; govt defends act

Hyderabad: As the city prepares for the Formula E Race scheduled for February 11, 2023, environment activists in the city have expressed their displeasure over the removal of trees on NTR Marg to pave way for the race track.

The city has been selected as one of the 18 cities world-over to host its first-ever ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. To make the location fit for the race, the authorities are making changes such as removing trees and relocating them that netizens do not deem is in the best interest of the public.

According to HMDA officials, a predetermined minimum number of trees have been relocated, which is necessary and has been approved.

About 200 much-loved Trees of Gold have been removed for Formula E race tracks on NTR Marg, Hyderabad. A mere 78 trees of gold have been left standing.



The is tragic and ironical

in a city that just won a green award.



When will this madness stop?#hmda #KTRTRS #KCR — Save Banyans of Chevella (@chevellabanyans) November 8, 2022

These tabebuias will never bloom again!!!

They are being felled/ shifted to make way for a Formula E racetrack in the heart of Hyderabad.

With this attitude, is it a surprise that the so called 'greenest' city is ranked 4th on air pollution in the country. — Natasha Ramarathnam (@nuts2406) November 7, 2022

Following the backlash, the state government, on Tuesday, released a statement clarifying that the trees, including Royal Palm trees, on the 2.37 km track around Hussain Sagar Lake are being translocated to NTR Garden and Sanjeevaiah Park.

“The Federation International Automobile (FIA) has finalised the 2.37 KMs track around Hussain Sagar Lake to host the first-ever #FormulaE World Championship race in #HappeningHyderabad on 11 February 2023. In this regard, certain tress are being translocated on Necklace Road,” read the statement on Twitter.

The state has also claimed a 100 percent survival rate post-translocation of the trees. “State Govt. is committed to protect the green cover and minimise dislocation,” they clarified.

“The trees adjacent to the track are being pruned and they will be in full bloom in the next 4 months by the time the race commences. The Central median trees which are yellow-flowered are Tecoma Argencia, and not Tabubia as is being reported,” added the statement.