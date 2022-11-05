Hyderabad: City man dies of cardiac arrest in Australia

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a man identified as Saadullah hailing from Hyderabad died in Australia due to cardiac arrest.



Saadullah, 26, a resident of Santosh Nagar died on Wednesday after a cardiac arrest in Perth, Australia. He was working as a Customer Relationship Management Analyst at Telstra Company Australia.



Hussain Fazalullah, brother of Saadullah has urged the Government of Telangana to help in the repatriation of the body.



Hussain has appealed to state minister K T Rama Rao to bring his brother’s mortal remains back to Hyderabad.

Also Read Motorists face tough time at Hyderabad Airport due to 8-minute parking time limit

“Saadullah visited India and returned, went to umrah before he returned back to Australia on October 28, and last spoke to us on November 1, but suddenly we received a call on November 2 from his roommate that he had been taken to Royal Perth Hospital and later news came that he took his last breath.”, said the deceased’s brother.

Hussain said that the Government of Telangana, General Administration (NRI) department has sent a letter to the High Commission of India, Canberra Australia, Ministry of External and Overseas Indian Affairs, New Delhi.

He requested the assistance of the government to coordinate with the local authorities and hospital authorities to fulfill all the formalities for early transportation of the mortal remains of the late Saadullah from Australia to India.



Amjed Ullah Khan MBT leader tweeted on his Twitter handle “Hyderabadi boy Saadullah died due to cardiac arrest in Perth Australia, his family appealed Minister K T Rama Rao help in bringing back mortal remains.”

