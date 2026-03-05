Hyderabad City Police celebrate ‘Dawat-e-Iftar’ at Chowmahalla Palace

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin were invited as chief guests.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 5th March 2026 11:02 pm IST
Hyderabad City Police celebrating Dawat-e-Iftar at Chowmahalla Palace during Ramadan.
Hyderabad City Police celebrate 'Dawat-e-Iftar' at Chowmahalla Palace

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police organised a grand ‘Dawat-e-Iftar’ at the historic Chowmahalla Palace on Thursday, March 5, with several ministers and high-ranking police officials participating.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin were invited as chief guests. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Director General of Police Shivadhar Reddy, Hyderabad police Commissioner VC Sajjanar were also present.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar lauded the city’s unique Muslim culture and and said that Hyderabad’s religious harmony serves as an ideal for other cities. He appreciated the dedication and devotion with which Muslims observe prayers during the holy month of Ramazan, noting that this month fosters a strong sense of brotherhood in society.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

CP Sajjanar said that the police aim to remain deeply connected with the public, and such Iftar gatherings strengthen the trust and cooperation between the police and the community.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 5th March 2026 11:02 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button