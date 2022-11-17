Hyderabad: City police facilitates live heart transport to NIMS

The distance between Medicover hospital to NIMS in Panjagutta was covered in 12 minutes. The medical team carrying the heart left Medicover at 10:10 am and reached NIMS by 10:22 am.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 17th November 2022 8:13 pm IST
Hyderabad traffic police
Hyderabad Traffic Police facilitated the transport of a live organ (file Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic police facilitated the transport of a heart on Thursday by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the organ.

The Hyderabad and Cyberabad Traffic Police coordinated and arranged a green channel for transportation of a Live Organ (Heart) from Medicover Hospital, HiTech City to NIMS Hospital, Panjagutta.

In 2022 alone, the Hyderabad traffic police has facilitated organ transport 32 times.

