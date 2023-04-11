Hyderabad city police host ‘Dawaat-e-Iftar’ at Chowmahalla Palace

Hyderabad: ‘Dawaat e- iftar’, an annual interfaith gathering was hosted by the Hyderabad city police at Chowmahalla Palace on Monday.

Before the call to prayer marking the end of the daily Ramadan fast, City Police chief CV Anand greeted guests and highlighted the prominence of the holy month which calls to come together to give charitably to the poor.

Minister for Home, Mohd Mahmood Ali, DGP Telangana Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, religious scholars, police officials, bureaucrats and others attending Iftar gathering.

“It is a time of generosity, reverence, and spiritual introspection,” he said.

CV Anand mentioned the security measures taken up at mosques, and shopping areas during Ramzan and commended the support and cooperation of the community with the city police.

Citing a recent report on the prowess of Telangana in rapidly progressing in several spheres, and a steep rise in Per Capita Income, he lauded the foresight of the state government and said that it embraces all faiths equally.

Apart from senior bureaucrats, politicians, and city police officers, 2000 people from diverse faiths and backgrounds were part of the Iftar party.