Hyderabad city police host ‘HACK Summit 2023’ for cybersecurity

Hyderabad: City Police and Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) conducted the Hyderabad Annual Cybersecurity Knowledge (HACK) Summit 2023 which brought together renowned speakers and experts to discuss the pressing issue of cybersecurity at Hotel Taj Deccan on Wednesday.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Guest of Honour Dr BV Mohan Reddy, founder and executive of Cyient and special guest Sanjay Sahay, former IPS, founder and director of TechConPro Pvt Ltd, Pro Public, and Indian Badminton Champion Jwala Gutta exchanged their ideas at the summit.

Sharing the objectives and aspirations of the summit, the secretary general of HCSC, Chaitanya Gorrepati said, “HACK aims to empower businesses and citizens to tackle cybersecurity challenges by bringing together academics, security experts, businesspeople, and concerned citizens.”

“By fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange, we hope to make Hyderabad the Cybersecurity capital of India,” Chaitanya added.

Mahmood Ali emphasized the importance of cybersecurity in today’s digital world.

“Under the visionary leadership of CM K Chandra Shekar Rao and minister KT Rama Rao, Hyderabad has become a global leader. Cybersecurity is essential, and our proactive police force works closely with industry and business to combat cybercrime,” said Mahmood Ali.

The Home Minister further highlighted the government’s focus on inclusivity, social security, and cybersecurity awareness by saying, “We hope this summit bolsters our digital infrastructure’s security. Women and Stree programs initiated by the police have positively impacted many lives, and our citizen-centric policing enhances visibility and effectiveness.”

Continuing the conversation, HCSC chairman and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand, IPS, underscored the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing among stakeholders.

“We aim to make HACK an annual event, bringing city police and businesses together on a single platform to address critical cybersecurity issues. This collaboration is essential for breaking down silos and finding solutions, as demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he remarked.

CV Anand also provided an overview of the various forums focusing on women, cyber, traffic, anti-narcotics, physical security, and CSR mobilization, mentioning initiatives like WeCop, Farishtey, and Stree counselling centres.

Shared insights into the rapidly evolving cybercrime landscape and stressed the need for continuous awareness efforts and adaptations by law enforcement agencies, the police commissioner said that the HCSC will very soon organise similar summits on women’s safety, anti-narcotics, and traffic.

Special Guest Sanjay Sahay urged stakeholders, including students, police, industry, and citizens, to navigate the digital crossroads confidently and develop a cybersecurity attitude.

Attendees are currently enjoying a motivational play by Parsha, a guy from Nizamabad.

His story is about life, parents, and his search for a job online.



Stay tuned for more updates from the #HACKSummit! #HyderabadCitySecurityCouncil #CybersecurityAwareness #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/7iya4bP5yd — Hyderabad City Security Council (@HCSC_Hyd) April 12, 2023

He pointed out the challenges faced by police unfamiliarity with digital forensics and the growing prevalence of cybercrime in various industries.

Sahay ended with a thought-provoking statement, “With 97% of Fortune 500 companies hacked and the remaining unaware, data is the new oil, AI is the new electricity, and hacking is the new normal.”

Guest of Honour Padma Dr BV Mohan Reddy provided insights into India’s digital transformation, stressing the need for increased awareness, smarter tactics, and collaboration among stakeholders to create a secure digital environment.

“India is the world’s fastest transforming digital society, with 74 billion transactions last year and the lowest data consumption expense, reduced by 36x. Real-time data and quantum computing power democratize technology, increasing accessibility even in rural areas,” Dr Reddy said.

However, he also warned that this connected world comes with risks as accessing information becomes easier.

“Technology does not differentiate between good and bad users, exposing individuals, businesses, and law enforcement agencies to threats. Individuals face identity theft and financial loss, while businesses allocate budgets for cyber risk assessment and monitoring,” said the doctor.

To address these challenges, Dr Reddy suggested a three-pronged approach:

Increase awareness levels and become cyber warriors, as there is no escape from technology.

Outsmart hackers by continuously adapting and learning.

Foster collaboration and cooperation among stakeholders to create a secure digital environment.

During the summit, the Cyber Squad was launched, and Cyber Squad jackets were presented to several students from various schools, including Delhi Public School, Nasr School, Glendale International School, Hyderabad Public School, and Kalpa School.

Exciting update from the Hyderabad Annual #Cybersecurity Knowledge Summit, hosted by the Hyderabad City Security Council!



As we speak, the event is in the process of launching the H.A.C.K logo. Stay tuned for more updates and insights on cybersecurity empowerment! pic.twitter.com/CL80tSoIxW — Hyderabad City Security Council (@HCSC_Hyd) April 12, 2023

These students will be ambassadors of cybersecurity awareness in their respective schools and will help educate their peers on the importance of staying safe in the digital world.

The opening session was followed by an interesting interaction with Jwala Gutta on how to tackle cyberbullying.

Also Read Hyderabad city police host ‘Dawaat-e-Iftar’ at Chowmahalla Palace

Overall, the HACK Summit 2023 was a resounding success, fostering dialogue and collaboration among key stakeholders in the field of cybersecurity.

With its emphasis on raising awareness, promoting education, and sharing best practices, the event has laid the groundwork for Hyderabad to become the cybersecurity capital of India.

In a symbolic conclusion to the HACK Summit 2023, dignitaries unveiled the HACK 2023 logo, released the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) white paper, and showcased Cyber Security videos for citizen awareness.