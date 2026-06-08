Hyderabad City Police intensify crackdown on automobile fraud

Hyderabad: In a decisive move to curb the circulation of stolen vehicles and safeguard citizens from fraudulent practices in the pre-owned automobile market, the Hyderabad City Police has stepped up enforcement measures across the city.

Following recent surprise inspections under “Operation Kavach,” which exposed multiple second-hand vehicle dealers operating in violation of mandatory statutory norms, the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, VC Sajjanar, has issued a comprehensive advisory outlining strict legal compliance guidelines for all stakeholders in the pre-owned vehicle trade, police said in a release issued on Monday, June 8.

The advisory references key provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, warning that stringent legal action will be taken against those involved in purchasing, selling, or facilitating transactions involving unverified or illegally altered vehicles.

The Police Commissioner cautioned dealers and the public against engaging in transactions without proper verification of ownership, and highlighted that odometer tampering and misrepresentation of vehicle history will attract serious criminal consequences.

Key directives issued in advisory

Dealers are required to ensure thorough verification of the seller’s identity using valid government-issued documents like Aadhaar Card or Voter ID. These credentials must match the details recorded in the Registration Certificate (RC).

In cases where transactions are executed through authorised representatives, legally valid Power of Attorney (POA) documents must be strictly verified. Dealers are prohibited from dealing in vehicles where ownership authenticity cannot be established.

The dealers were directed to verify vehicle status before purchase through the VAHAN Portal to ensure that the vehicle is not stolen, blacklisted, or involved in criminal or accident-related cases.

Also Read Hyderabad Commissioner reviews security at fish prasadam event

All pending liabilities, such as traffic challans, road tax dues, toll arrears, or hypothecation issues, must be cleared before any transaction is completed. For inter-state vehicles, a valid No Objection Certificate (NOC) is mandatory, the Hyderabad Police said.

The advisory categorically stated that altering odometer readings or tampering with engine and chassis numbers is a criminal offense. Such acts will be prosecuted under Section 318 of the BNS, along with the Consumer Protection Act. Dealers are required to maintain photographic documentation of odometer readings and vehicle identification numbers at both intake and delivery stages.

Any vehicle found with tampered identification numbers will be treated as stolen property and subject to immediate seizure, the advisory said. Offenders can also face prosecution under Section 317(2) (stolen property) of BNS.

As per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ (MoRTH’s) notification GSR 901(E), dated 22.12.2022, all pre-owned vehicle dealers must hold valid authorisation from the jurisdictional Road Transport Office (RTO) under Rule 48 of Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Dealers must maintain detailed transaction records, including buyer and seller details, vehicle particulars, and odometer readings, in a properly maintained register or digital system.

Dealers will be held fully responsible, under applicable rules, for any misuse, accident, or violation involving vehicles while in their custody. An Electronic Trip Register must be maintained for all test drives and vehicle movements, documenting driver details, purpose, timings, and distance covered.

These measures are intended to protect original vehicle owners from legal liabilities arising during the period the vehicle remains under dealer custody, police said, urging citizens to follow through.

Enforcement and penalties

Sajjanar warned that publishing false advertisements, using deceptive images, or providing misleading information on social media platforms to attract customers will result in penal action. Violations can lead to revocation of dealership licenses and registration of criminal cases under relevant sections of BNS, including Section 303 (theft), Section 317 (receiving or retaining stolen property), Section 318 (cheating), Sections 221/222 (obstructing public servants in discharge of duty).

The Hyderabad City Police reiterated that intensified surprise inspections will continue to ensure strict compliance and protect public interest. All dealers and citizens have been urged to extend full cooperation to law enforcement agencies.