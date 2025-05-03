Hyderabad city police to auction 1,750 abandoned vehicles

The details of the vehicles are available with the auction team stationed at the SAR CPL Police ground in Amberpet. 

Hyderabad city police to auction abandoned vehicles if not claimed by owners.
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A total of 1,750 abandoned or unclaimed vehicles would be disposed of via public auction, stated a release from the Hyderabad city police on Saturday, May 3.

The release said that a public auction will take place if the rightful owners fail to claim their vehicles.

“Any person having any objection or ownership/hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles may submit an application before the commissioner of police, Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC), Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, and claim the vehicle within a period of six months from the date of proclamation,” read a press release.

The details of the vehicles are available with the auction team stationed at the SAR CPL Police ground in Amberpet. Information is also available on the official website of the Hyderabad City Police.

The police have proposed to dispose of these vehicles by way of public auction as empowered under the section 7 of the Hyderabad (Metropolitan Area) Police Act, 2004, read with section 40 of the Hyderabad City Police Act.

