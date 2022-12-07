Hyderabad: City traffic police issue advisory for Metro extension

Hyderabad: The city traffic police has issued a traffic advisory for December 9 from Raidurgam to Shamshabad. The traffic will be redirected under Madhapur police station as the founding stone for Raheja Mindspace junction for the extension of Metro Rail project will be laid on the 9th.

Heavy traffic is expected around the venue from 7:30 am to 12 pm. A public meeting is also being held at the Telangana State Police Academy in Himayathsagar for which an advisory has been issued under Narsingi police station limits from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm.

Cyberabad Traffic Police have made extensive arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic for the above two programme on the following routes:

Traffic diversion under the limits of Madhapur traffic police station

1.Kavuri hills towards Cyber towers.

2.ROB KPHB towards Cyber towers

3.Cyber towers towards COD.

4.Hitex junction towards Cyber towers.

5.Cyber towers to Kothaguda.

6.TCS junction towards Cyber towers.

7.NIA towards SBI Parvath nagar.

8.Neeru’s junction towards Parwathnagar.

Alternative routes

The traffic coming from ROB KPHB towards Bio-diversity junction via IKEA underpass will be diverted at Cyber tower junction – COD – Right turn – Nector gardens – I-Labs – ITC Kohinoor beside road – towards NCB and Khajaguda.

The traffic will be not allowed on Cyber tower flyover towards Biodiversity.

The traffic coming from ROB KPHB towards Gachibowli via Cyber tower flyover will be diverted at Cyber towers junction – Metal Charminar – CII junction – Kothaguda – left turn – Gachibowli.

The traffic coming from Hitex towards Bio diversity junction via Cyber towers will be diverted at Cyber towers – COD junction – Right turn – Nector gardens – I-Labs – ITC beside road – towards NCB and Khajaguda.

The traffic coming from CII, Tech Mahindra, Dell towards Biodiversity and Inorbit mall will be diverted at TCS junction – Left turn – Cyber towers – Right turn – COD junction – Right turn – Nector garden – I-Lab – ITC beside road towards NCB and Khajaguda.

Traffic diversion under the limits of Narsingi traffic police station

1.Moinabad towards Himayathsagar road.

2.Tipukhan bridge towards TSPA road.

3.Narsingi towards TSPA both service roads.

4.Rajendranagar towards TSPA road.

5.ORR Exit No.18 all Toll booths.

Alternative routes

Traffic coming from Chevella and Moinabad towards Hyderabad city, Bandlaguda, Kalimandir, Suncity, Rajendranagar, RGIA Airport should take diversion at Guru Raghavendra Hotel, TSPA – Narsingi Rotary – Gachibowli or Langer house (Hyderabad city).

Traffic coming from Gachibowli and Shankerpally road towards Rajendranagar, Bandlaguda, Kalimandir, Moinabad and Chevella should take diversion at Narsingi Rotary–1 – Taramati Baramati – Tipukhan Bridge – Bandlaguda – Kalimandir.

Traffic coming from Tipukhan Bridge road towards Moinabad, Chevella, should take diversion at Kalimandir Y-Junction – Lords College – Himayathsagar village – TSPA Rotary-2.

Traffic coming from Shamshabad ORR towards Kalimandir,Bandlaguda, Suncity, Hyderabad City, Moinabad, Chevella should avoid Exit:18 and should take Exit-17 or Exit :01 or Gachibowli Tollgate Exit : 19.

Traffic coming from Gachibowli ORR towards Kalimandir, Bandlaguda, Suncity, Hyderabad City, Moinabad, Chevella should avoid Exit:18 and should take Exit :17.

Traffic coming from Rajendranagar towards Kalimandir, Bandlaguda, Suncity, Hyderabad City should take diversion at Rajendranagar ORR Tollgate – Rajendranagar village – Budwel village – Kismathpur village – Kalimandir.

Heavy vehicles on ORR should not take Exit at TSPA.

There are also restrictions in place on heavy vehicles for the routes below

1.Rajendranagar towards Kalimandir.

2.Tipukhan Bridge road towards Moinabad.

3.Shamshabad ORR towards Kalimandir

4.Gachibowli ORR towards TSPA.

5.Gachibowli service roads towards TSPA.

6.Chevella and Moinabad towards TSPA.

7.KPHB towards Bio-diversity junction, Gachibolwi and Khajaguda.