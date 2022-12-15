Hyderabad: City’s first state-of-art mall with 7-screen multiplex inaugurated

Hyderabad: Ideal Multiplex launched AMR Planet, a state-of-art mall and multiplex in Secunderabad on Thursday by eminent Telugu movie star Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Situated in Moulali it is a world-class mall, with state-of-art facilities, and a perfect family getaway.

Speaking at the inaugural function, director of Ideal Multiplex Rakesh Kumar said, “This is Ideal Group’s first foray into retail entertainment, and we are hoping to provide world-class entertainment and experiences to the communities of Secunderabad.”

The mall is spread across 2,20,000 square ft with over 40 retail stores, the mall has a food court spread around 18,000 square ft with 14 brands catering to multiple cuisines. The mall can park 450 cars for the convenience of the customers.

The AMR Planet Mall also has movie max cinema, a 7-screen multiplex opened by the Kanakia Group. The multiplex is well-equipped with advanced technology and has an outstanding and contemporary selection of food and beverages available to moviegoers.

AMR Planet is a joint venture between the Ideal Group and Rajeshwar Talkies which was the first theatre in the twin cities in 1922. In fact, the concept of watching movies in a theatre was introduced by Rajeshwar Talkies. Further, they are owners of Paradise Theatre, which is now the World Famous Paradise Biryani.

Ananth Shaganti, the director of Ideal Multiplex and representing Rajeshwar Talkies said, “The AMR Planet Mall has all the ingredients – shopping, eating, movies, kids’ zone – to ensure that the entire family can come and enjoy. The people of Secunderabad will no longer have to travel long distances to malls in other parts of the city. They will also have a 7-screen multiplex to call their own.”

Its surveillance systems include a team of highly trained security officers. It also has a firefighting and fire alarm system; a robust 100% sewage treatment plant; energy-efficient air conditioning to manage ambient temperature; and LED lighting.