Hyderabad civil areas to be merged with GHMC: CS

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari announced that the Telangana government has approved the Central government’s proposal to excise the civil areas of Secunderabad Cantonment and merge them with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

In a video conference led by Defence Secretary A. Giridhar, senior officials from various state governments discussed the procedures for transferring civil areas from cantonments to municipal jurisdictions. Chief Secretary highlighted the state government’s eagerness to expedite this process.

The Central government is pushing for the abolition of cantonment boards, remnants of British rule, and urges states to complete the transition swiftly. However, Santhi Kumari noted that the Central committee responsible for finalizing the modalities has not yet shared its report with the state government. She assured that Telangana will collaborate closely with the Centre to speed up the process.

This move aims to integrate civil areas more effectively into municipal governance, enhancing administrative efficiency and local development.