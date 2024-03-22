Hyderabad: Class 6 student’s letter spurs HC notice on bar location issue

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court has taken action in response to a letter from a sixth-grade student urging the relocation of a bar situated amidst a residential neighborhood, directing notices to the State government.

The High Court, treating the letter as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), instructed relevant authorities to provide explanations via filed affidavits.

Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti of the Bench instructed various top officials, including the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, Home Secretary, GHMC Commissioner, Ranga Reddy Collector, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, and Hayathnagar Inspector to furnish responses within four weeks regarding the matter outlined in the student’s letter.

The student, R. Vaishnavi from St. Joseph Public School in Samanagar, Vanasthalipuram, highlighted in her letter the recent establishment of the Sai Yuva bar and restaurant within their residential colony.

Expressing concern, Vaishnavi emphasized that the bar’s location on the main road connecting Hayathnagar and Sahebnagar posed a significant challenge, especially with numerous educational institutions, including schools and junior colleges, nearby.

Additionally, the presence of an upcoming temple further compounded the issue. Vaishnavi underscored that the bar’s presence not only deterred devotees from visiting the temple but also inconvenienced students attending evening classes and their parents, as well as residents of an adjacent Old Age Home.

Requesting the High Court’s intervention, Vaishnavi urged for the bar’s relocation to alleviate the community’s concerns.