Hyderabad Class X student dies by suicide at home

He was reportedly facing difficulties with his studies and was said to be distressed over them.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old student studying in Class X died by suicide at his residence on Monday, August 31.

The student, identified as Mallikarjun, lived with his parents at Subhash Chandra Bose Nagar in Miyapur. He was reportedly facing difficulties with his studies and was said to be distressed over them.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, Miyapur police reached the house. Subsequently, the boy’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

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Police have registered a case and started investigation.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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