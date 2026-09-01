Hyderabad Class X student dies by suicide at home

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old student studying in Class X died by suicide at his residence on Monday, August 31.

The student, identified as Mallikarjun, lived with his parents at Subhash Chandra Bose Nagar in Miyapur. He was reportedly facing difficulties with his studies and was said to be distressed over them.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, Miyapur police reached the house. Subsequently, the boy’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

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Police have registered a case and started investigation.