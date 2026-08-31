Woman, six-yr-old daughter found dead in well in Telangana

Hyderabad: A woman and her six-year-old daughter were found dead in a well at Lingapur village in Dandepalli mandal on Sunday, August 30. Family disputes are suspected to have led to the incident.

The deceased woman was identified as Gotla Rajitha, wife of Anjaiah. According to police, Rajitha allegedly jumped into the well with her daughter, Akshita, tied around her waist. The bodies of both were later recovered from the well.

Family dispute suspected

Though the exact reason behind the incident has not yet been established, preliminary information suggests that family-related disputes may have led to the incident.

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Rajitha also had a three-year-old son. Police said she handed the child to one of her relatives before the incident.

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At the time of the incident, her husband was reportedly away from home. Rajitha had married Anjaiah around eight years ago.

Police begin investigation

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and began an investigation. The bodies were retrieved from the well.

The investigation is underway.