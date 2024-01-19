Hyderabad: Classmate stabs minor girl, dies by suicide

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed by her former classmate, who had been allegedly harassing her, on Thursday evening. The incident took place within the limits of Amberpet police station. Evading police after stabbing the girl, the accused later died by suicide.

The two were classmates until the tenth grade and are now pursuing their first year of intermediate in different colleges. Initial investigations reveal that the girl rejected the boy’s advances, leading to his unexpected visit to her residence around 7 pm on Thursday. An argument broke out, which led to the stabbing.

Sources said that the boy fetched a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the girl in the stomach. Another girl, the victim’s cousin, also suffered minor injuries while as she tried to intervene.

The girls were rushed to a hospital where their condition was reported as stable.

Subsequently, the police filed a case against the boy under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. When police tried to locate the accused by tracking his phone location, his body was found near a railway track in Kachiguda. He died after jumping in front of a train, police said.