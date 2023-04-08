Hyderabad: Cloth Bag ATM installed at Kukatpally

Hyderabad: In a CSR initiative, an ATM-like machine for solar-powered cloth bags has been installed near the IDPL fruit market area in Kukatpally.

As an alternative to Single Use Plastic (SUP), tied up with self-help women groups, the machines will provide bags that stand perfectly for the ‘reduce reuse recycle’ initiative in reducing the load of environmental pollution.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) zonal commissioner of Kukatpally, shared pictures of the newly installed machine on her Twitter account, lauding the initiative by United Way of Hyderabad.

This machine called ‘Cloth Bag ATM’ is a new attraction in Hyderabad to make it plastic-free and fetches bags made from biodegradable cloth which costs Rs 10 to its customers.

Customer can pay cash, and UPI to buy cloth bags which is a pollution-free alternative to plastics and last longer while they are also easy to carry.