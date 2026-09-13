Hyderabad clothes vendor allegedly attacked near Gulzar Houz

He reportedly suffered serious injuries in the attack, including an injury below his eye and a fracture to one of his legs.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Man with eye injury speaks to media after attack near Gulzar Houz, Hyderabad.
Hyderabad clothes vendor allegedly attacked near Gulzar Houz

Hyderabad: A clothes vendor was allegedly attacked by a group of neighbouring street vendors near Gulzar Houz in Hyderabad’s Old City.

The victim, who is identified as Irfan, reportedly sells hosiery and ready-made clothes from a pushcart. 

Irfan reportedly suffered serious injuries in the attack, including an injury below his eye and a fracture to one of his legs. He was taken to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

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In his statement, Irfan reportedly told police that he had a dispute with the neighbouring vendors about a year ago. The matter was later settled through a compromise.

However, he alleged that the vendors continued to hold a grudge over the earlier dispute and attacked him again.

Police have reportedly registered a case over the incident, and an investigation is ongoing.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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