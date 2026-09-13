Woman BLO slapped, kicked in stomach in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old female Booth Level Officer (BLO) was allegedly assaulted by a local at a ward office in Vikas Nagar under the IS Sadan police station limits on Friday evening.

According to police, the complainant, Macharla Anitha, an ASHA worker attached to Madannapet Urban Primary Health Centre, has been working as a BLO for the past three months. She alleged that Hasan would frequently visit the office, sit there and cause inconvenience to the staff. She has accused him of abusing and harassing her by calling her and questioning why she was not attending duty while she was on leave.

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On September 11 evening, Hassam slapped her and kicked her stomach, causing swelling.

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Based on her complaint, police registered a case under Section 121(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are investigating.