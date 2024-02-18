Hyderabad: Revanth inaugurates fire services HQ in Nanakramguda

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Telangana Fire Services Headquarters Building on Sunday, February 18.

On the occasion, he spoke about the government’s ‘2050 master plan’ for the state’s development, focusing on urban, semi-urban, and rural growth.

The master plan includes establishing a health-centric, sports-friendly, and pollution-free industrial city spanning 25,000 acres near the Outer Ring Road. “Metro expansion is still on the agenda. Don’t believe in rumours. We are also focusing on ‘pharma villages’ over ‘pharma cities’,” Revanth Reddy said.

Highlighting the bravery of firefighters, the chief minister assured that the development initiatives of the past government would continue.

“Under the Congress-led government, we are committed to charting out a route for a better Hyderabad and Telangana to newer heights. For everything we do, we seek expert advice and consider past challenges to shape a promising future for Telangana,” the chief minister said.

New fire department HQ building

The construction of the headquarters spanning 29,653 square feet began in 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs. 17 crores.

The new building is equipped with a Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP), a space staffed with 16 dedicated personnel available 24/7, ensuring prompt response to emergency calls.

Integrated with vital services such as 108 health services, 100 police, 112 Emergency Response Software System (ERSS), and location-based services, the centre is well-equipped to handle distress calls, SMS, VHF set, and emergency applications for real-time monitoring and coordination of firefighting and rescue operations.