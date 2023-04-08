Hyderabad: CM KCR to host Iftar dinner on April 12

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will host the annual Iftar dinner for the Muslim community at LB Stadium on April 12. He directed his secretary Bhupal Reddy to make the necessary arrangements.

Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao has decided to officially host #Iftar dinner for Muslims on April 12 evening at LB Stadium. The State Government is organising Iftar dinner for Muslims in the holy month of #Ramzan every year. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) April 8, 2023

The annual dinner is set to be organised by the state government on a grand scale. Muslim clerics, MLAs, government officials, and general public are expected to join the Iftar party.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders slammed the prime minister Narendra Modi for his ‘parivarvaad’ (dynastic politics) remarks.

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed ‘pain’ at the alleged non-cooperation of the ruling dispensation towards central initiatives aimed at the southern state.

“Handful of people who encourage ‘parivarvaad’ are trying to see where they can reap benefits from projects being implemented for the people of Telangana,” PM Modi said.

Reacting to Modi’s statements about the state’s non-cooperation with Central projects, state finance minister Harish Rao said “Every word is far from the truth. Playing so many lies as the Prime Minister is worth it to him.”

“It is ridiculous for Modi to say that the state government is not cooperating with the Centre. Actually, the situation is reversed. Centre is not giving any support to Telangana by not sanctioning a tribal university, railway coach factory, Bayyaram steel industry, medical colleges, and nursing colleges,” Harish Rao said.