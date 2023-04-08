Modi came to spill poison: BRS slams PM’s claims that Telangana is non-cooperative

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and state finance minister T Harish Rao said that PM Narendra Modi came to Telangana not to lay the foundation stone for development projects but to spill poison.

Reacting to Modi’s statements about the state’s non-cooperation with Central projects, Harish said “Every word is far from the truth. Playing so many lies as the Prime Minister is worth it to him.”

ప్రధాని మోడీ గారు, కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వ ప్రాజెక్టులకు శంకుస్థాపన చేయడానికి వచ్చినట్లు లేదు. తెలంగాణ పై తన కడుపులోని విషాన్ని కక్కడానికి వచ్చినట్లు ఉంది.



ప్రతీ మాట సత్య దూరం. ప్రధానిగా ఇన్ని అబద్ధాలు ఆడడం ఆయనకే చెల్లింది.



తెలంగాణ ఏర్పడినప్పటి నుండీ ఆసరా పెన్షన్, రైతు బంధు వంటివి… — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) April 8, 2023

“It is ridiculous for Modi to say that the state government is not cooperating with the Centre. Actually, the situation is reversed. Centre is not giving any support to Telangana by not sanctioning a tribal university, railway coach factory, Bayyaram steel industry, medical colleges, and nursing colleges,” Harish Rao said.

The minister said that Modi’s ‘Parivarvaad’ claims were to divert people’s attention from the Adani issue.

“Since the formation of Telangana, Aasara pension and Rythu Bandhu has been directly deposited in the beneficiary’s account. It is a big lie to say that Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) started because of him,” said the finance minister.

He said that the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is a copy of Rythu Bandhu. “It is a shame to claim that farmers benefited for the first time because of the PM Kisan scheme. How much of a help is the scheme compared to Rythu Bandhu?” added Harish Rao.

“Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) has been moved to Bangalore, an arbitration centre was set up in Gujarat immediately after Telangana did it and farmers were troubled while rice grains were not purchased from Telangana. Is it not your government that has done all this?” Harish Rao asked Modi.