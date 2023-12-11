Hyderabad: CM Revanth calls on senior leader Congress Jana Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on senior Congress leader and former minister K Jana Reddy here on Monday.

The Chief Minister went to the residence of Jana Reddy, the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the first Telangana Assembly.

Jana Reddy and his wife congratulated Revanth Reddy on becoming the Chief Minister and felicitated him. The meeting lasted for an hour during which they believed to have discussed the election results and the issues related to governance

Jana Reddy later told media persons that he made certain suggestions to Revanth Reddy for good governance. He said the Chief Minister and ministers should work together to fulfil the promises made to people.

మాజీ మంత్రి, కాంగ్రెస్‌ సీనియర్‌ నేత జానారెడ్డి నివాసంలో తెలంగాణ ముఖ్యమంత్రి రేవంత్‌రెడ్డి.



Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy went to the residence of former minister and senior Congress leader Jana Reddy.@revanth_anumula #Revanthreddy pic.twitter.com/Tc4a9Rn0HM — Congress for Telangana (@Congress4TS) December 11, 2023

Jana Reddy, who served as a minister under four chief ministers in united Andhra Pradesh, said as a senior leader he gave suggestions to the chief m,inister in running the government to live up to the people’s expectations.

The 77-year-old leader said he would continue to give his suggestions to the government if required.

To another query, he clarified that he did not demand a Cabinet berth for his son Jayveer Reddy, who was elected to the Assembly from Nagarjuna Sagar constituency. He said since Javeer Reddy is a junior, it was improper to seek any position for him.

Jana Reddy, who did not contest the recently concluded Assembly elections, said he would consider if the party leadership wants him to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

During the campaign for the Assembly election, Jana Reddy had stated that he may be offered the post of chief minister of Telangana if the party wins the Assembly elections.

The former minister had remarked that while he is not after the post of the chief minister, the post may come after him.

Recalling that he became the minister at the age of 36, Jana Reddy said he has a seniority of 55 years in the party.

A seven-time MLA, he became the first leader of opposition in the Telangana Assembly in 2014. He, however, lost the 2018 election from Nagarjuna Sagar and was also unsuccessful in the by-election held in 2021.