Nameplate at Secretariat modified to include Revanth’s name in Urdu

Hyderabad: All eyes were on Revanth Reddy as the leader of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee took charge of the state’s affairs and the chief minister’s office at the secretariat after swearing in as chief minister on December 7.

As he arrived at the Secretariat, people were quick to notice that the nameplate installed outside the CM’s office carried his name in English and Telugu but failed to find space for Urdu. Several took to X to express disappointment over it.

Also Read Watch: Massive fire breaks out at plastic warehouse in Hyderabad

Sir @TelanganaCMO Urdu is missing on the name board as such ‘urdu’ is second official language of the state Telangana. @revanth_anumula @INCTelangana @TelanganaCS pic.twitter.com/3D7nZbdl2y — MOHAMMED YOUNUS QURESHI (@mohdyou14316414) December 7, 2023

@revanth_anumula

Hearty Congratulations Sir

Sir Your name plate is missing urdu language pic.twitter.com/9DvIn33V5H — Farooq Tahir (@farooqtahir5) December 7, 2023

Telugu is the official language of #Telangana and Urdu is the second official language of the state.



Why is urdu not included in the name plate affixed to the Chief Minister's chamber? @revanth_anumula @TelanganaCMO @INCTelangana @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/ldFa8OvnxL — Mahbub Hussain AlQuraysh (@mahbubalquraysh) December 9, 2023

When brought to his notice, Revanth Reddy initiated immediate action and mandated the use of Urdu on all nameplates outside designated offices in the secretariat. The nameplate outside his office has also been changed to include the use of Urdu.

In Telangana, Urdu has the status of a second official language; however, the use of Urdu for official purposes has only declined in the last few years. Over the years, people in Telangana have criticised the diminishing use of Urdu for official purposes. From signboards to logos, they often fail to carry text in Urdu.

The logo of Osmania University has been modified over the years. Today, it carries text in Telugu and Hindi but lacks space for Urdu, leading to debate. The logo of Osmania University, Hyderabad, originally had “Noorun Ala Noor” written in Urdu, but it was changed 50 years ago.

Over the years, alumni and activists have filed petitions demanding the change of the logo to include text in Urdu. However, no action was initiated during the regime of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, despite several demands.