Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a plastic warehouse in Tatanagar, Mylardevpally, Chandrayangutta, late on Sunday, December 10.

The massive fire led to thick smoke that caused suffocation among locals residing in the area.

Four fire engines were deployed in the area to douse the fire, which was brought under control after a four-hour struggle.

No casualties have been reported. However, considerable damage to property worth crores of rupees has come to light.