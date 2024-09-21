Hyderabad: CM Revanth, KTR attend Sitaram Yechury’s memorial

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and Bharat Rashtra Samithi working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday, September 21 attended the memorial of the late former general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury.

KTR highlighted Yechury’s unwavering commitment to his ideology, noting that he remained a staunch Communist until his last breath. “Yechury was also a true son of Hyderabad,” KTR remarked. “He studied at All Saints school and was a student of Grammar School. He graduated from Nizam College, just as I did in subsequent years. Yechury was a voice that questioned for the sake of the poor, a leader with great grace.”

Quoting the veteran leader, KTR said, “When democracy is threatened, even silence is considered complicity,” adding, “If I ever feel lost in the battle, I look to CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury for inspiration.”

BRS Working President @KTRBRS participated and paid tributes at the memorial service held for Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary, Comrade Sitaram Yechury, at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/8VBqb1PRNQ — BRS Party (@BRSparty) September 21, 2024

The memorial meeting was a poignant reminder of Yechury’s enduring legacy and his relentless fight for the underprivileged.

In his remarks, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy said, “The recent passing of CPM leader Sitaram Yechury is being mourned as an immense and irreplaceable loss for the Left movement, especially in the current political climate where discussions on “One Nation, One Election” are intensifying.”

Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy attends a memorial meeting honoring the late CPI(M) leader and general secretary Sitaram Yechury pic.twitter.com/X2q6OjT48i — IANS (@ians_india) September 21, 2024

The chief minister praised Yechury for not only strengthening democracy in India but also enhancing the nation’s democratic values on a global scale. He emphasized that Yechury’s life exemplified relentless activism for the downtrodden, and his contributions to policies benefiting the poor are undeniable.

He highlighted the camaraderie between the late Congress leader Jaipal Reddy and Yechury, praising the family’s decision to donate Yechury’s body to AIIMS. “This act reflects the compassion and commitment to public welfare that Sitaram Yechury exemplified throughout his life. It is a final contribution to society that aligns with his lifelong dedication to serving the people,” the chief minister said.

Expressing sorrow over the CPI (M) leader’s absence, Reddy said Yechury’s voice, which had always guided the nation through challenging periods, would be sorely missed. His absence leaves a vacuum in the national political scene, especially during critical times when safeguarding the interests of the states is of utmost importance.