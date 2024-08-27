Hyderabad: Co-sculptor of the Rohit Vemula statue passes away at 39

Hyderabad: Anil Xavier, co-sculptor of the ‘Rohith Smaraka Stupa’, the memorial statue of Dalit-Ambedkarite University of Hyderabad(UoH) student, passed away after suffering multiple cardiac arrests on Tuesday, August 27, at Kochi, Kerala. He was 39 years of age.

Anil was battling to recover from a cardiac arrest he suffered on August 15 while he was playing football. He was admitted to Amrita Institute of Medical Science, and was undergoing treatment, where he suffered another cardiac arrest on Tuesday, and passed away. He is survived by his wife Anupama Alias.

Anil Xavier, a native of Kerala was an alumnus of the University of Hyderabad (UoG) and RLV College in Ernakulam, Kerala. He has been working as an assistant director and art designer in the Malayalam film industry. His works in films including Manjummel Boys and Thallumala were widely appreciated.

Also Read Culprits will be punished: CM Revanth Reddy on Rohith Vemula case

The talented sculptor and a proponent of the transformative role of art in social engagement, along with his friends created Rohith Vemula’s Statue, which was unveiled by Rohith’s mother at Velivada, UoH on his first remembrance day, on January 17, 2017. The statue, a bust of Rohith was cast in heavy concrete, to make it difficult for the University administration to remove the memorial from the campus.

It was installed after Vemula died by suicide in campus in January 2016. It was preceded by him along with others was punished by the UoH administration following an alteration and were asked to vacate their hostels, which they called a social boycott. After months, Rohith took the extreme step, leading to months of protest in UoH.

Rohith Vemula’s suicide became a national issue, as it highlighted the discrimination marginalised students often face, and also other suicides that have taken in the past. Then UoH vice-chancellor Prof Appa Rao, along with BJP leaders were booked for the suicide by the Telangana police.