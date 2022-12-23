Hyderabad: Cold, fever grip twin cities, schools witness low attendance

Hyderabad: The government and private schools across the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad recording a sharp decline in attendance of students and it is being said that students are getting leave due to complaints of fever, cold and cough.

In some cases school administrations directing the students to stay home till the complete recovery, so that other students can be protected from these diseases.

Apart from Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the school administration says that the drop in the number of students studying in schools in the suburbs of the city is due to the sudden increase in the cold wave in the city. In a leading private school located in Gachibowli on the outskirts of the city, out of 65 students of a class, only 18 attended school and most of the classes had 10 to 15 students absentees due to the symptoms.

After the central government issued an alert to the states in connection with growing Coronavirus cases, the government and the health department in Telangana have also started testing the corona patients.

Doctors say that cold, cough, and flu should not be ignored during winter, but in the current situation, it is advised to consult a doctor, instead of terming every symptom as Corona.

Concerning the decline in attendance in private and government schools, the administration says that they are making the students well aware of cleanliness and are providing them with special training to adopt precautionary measures.