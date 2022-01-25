Hyderabad: College dropout cheats 20 people by promising jobs

Hyderabad: Three accused were arrested by the special operation team and Medipally police on Tuesday for allegedly cheating students by promising them jobs in railways and metro. The accused allegedly collected two crores.

The arrested persons were identified as Dachipally Suresh (33) resident of Madhira, Khammam, Putta Suresh Reddy (37) and his wife Banoth Nagalakshmi (30) residents of Khammam.

According to the report by News meter, the accused used to live in Khammam but he cheated some of his friends in 2012 and fled from the town. Later in 2013, he come back and started living in Hyderabad’s Uppal area and worked as a driver. He promised some victims by introducing them to Srinivas Rao who impersonated a railway officer and assured the victims of a job.

Around 20 students paid the accused Rs 5 to 10 lakh each and submitted their educational certificates. When students went to Rail Nilayam, they got to know that the appointment letter was fake.

On Tuesday when the accused came to his flat to collect something, the police caught them and filed a case under section 406 and 420 of Indian Penal Code for cheating in the name of providing jobs.

The police also seized a car, a copy of an Aadhar card, pan card, fake appointment letters and mobile phones.