Hyderabad college student injured during row over freshers party

The assault resulted in a fracture of his nasal bone.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Representational Image of group of people thrashing a man
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A first-year Intermediate student was allegedly assaulted by three senior students after a dispute over a freshers’ party at a private junior college in Kothapet.

Following the incident, the Chaitanyapuri Police registered a case against the three minor students and the college management on Monday, August 3.

Freshers’ party discussion ends in assault

According to the complaint lodged by the 17-year-old first-year student, the issue started during a discussion about the freshers’ party planned as part of the college fest.

Subhan Bakery

The discussion allegedly escalated into an argument between the victim and three second-year students.

On Monday, after college hours, the three seniors allegedly stopped the student outside the campus and attacked him. During the assault, one of the accused allegedly punched him in the face. The assault resulted in a fracture of his nasal bone.

The injured student was taken to a private hospital. The doctors confirmed a nasal fracture and recommended surgery.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

College management informed

The complainant also alleged that he informed the college management about the incident, but no action was taken against the accused students.

Instead, he claimed, the incident was treated as a minor issue.

Based on his allegations, the college management was also booked for alleged negligence.

Lord's Engineering College

The case was filed under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button