Hyderabad comedian arrested for Porsche crash at KBR park

Hyderabad: A city-based comedian was arrested for negligent driving on Sunday, November 3, after he crashed a Porsche car into the grill of the KBR Park on November 1.

The accused was identified as 33-year-old Utsav Dixit, a comedian and resident of Banjara Hills. Dixit allegedly drove his Porsche car in a rash manner and rammed the grill of KBR Park. He then left the car and escaped from the spot.

Based on the investigation, Banjara Hills police found that the comedian was driving the Porsche and arrested him. Dixit’s driving license has also been seized.

The incident is said to have occurred in the early hours of Friday. The luxury car was involved in a nasty crash, and its bonnet was severely damaged.

The comedian was arrested under sections 110, 281 BNS section 184 of MV Act & sec 3 of PDPP Act of Banjara Hills police.

Initially, a case of negligent driving was registered under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita