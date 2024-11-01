Hyderabad: High speed Porsche crashes near KBR park, driver escapes

Hyderabad: A Porsche car driven at a high speed crashed into the grill of the KBR Park, Banjara Hills Road number 14 on Friday, November 1.

The incident is said to have occurred in the early hours of Friday. The luxury car was involved in a nasty crash, and its bonnet was severely damaged.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Banjara Hils Inspector KM Raghvender said, “The car crashed into the park wall. There were no casualties; a case of rash and negligent driving has been registered.”

A case has been registered under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (Whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years and shall also be liable to fine. If such an act is done by a registered medical practitioner while performing a medical procedure, he shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years and shall also be liable to a fine.)

He further said that the investigation is underway and efforts are on to trace the driver and owner of the car who escaped after the accident.