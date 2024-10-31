‘Will Amaravati beat Hyderabad as IT hub?’ KTR reponds

Hyderabad: During a Question and Answer session on the social media platform X on Thursday, October 31, KT Rama Rao (KTR) the second-in-command of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), was asked whether Andhra Pradesh’s new capital city, Amaravati, would ever catch up to and surpass Hyderabad as an IT hub.

The former IT minister of Telangana responded by stating, “CBN is an ambitious leader but Hyderabad is in an orbit of its own We had beaten Bengaluru in terms of IT growth rate in the past. But with Congress in Telangana, not sure what’s ahead.”

KTR did not shy away from criticising the incumbent Congress government in Telangana, led by Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, alleging that the state’s economic indicators are reflecting negative growth.

“State revenues are down, crucial sectors like agriculture are suffering, unemployment is rising, and companies are relocating from Telangana,” he said.

In response to queries from netizens, he expressed his shock at the imposition of Section 144 in Hyderabad for a month, calling Congress a disaster for the state’s development.

The recent imposition of Section 144 in Hyderabad for a month by the Telangana government, led by the Congress party, has sparked significant controversy and criticism.

This measure, intended to maintain public order amidst rising tensions and upcoming elections, prohibits gatherings of four or more people. Many view it as an infringement on civil liberties and a sign of governmental overreach.

KTR on Maharashtra polls, KCR

When asked if the BRS would contest in next month’s assembly elections in Maharashtra, KTR replied, “Our entire focus is currently on our state, Telangana.”

Regarding the health of his father and BRS Supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and his hiatus from public life, KTR revealed that KCR would return to the public sphere next year.

“He is in perfect health. We are in daily contact with him. As a responsible Leader of the Opposition, he is allowing the government time to fulfil “420” promises. KCR will engage with the public from 2025, or possibly even earlier,” KTR noted on X.