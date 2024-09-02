Hyderabad commissioner asks officials to prepare for Ganesh Chaturthi, Milad un Nabi

Hyderabad: Hyderabad commissioner of police Kothakota Srinivas Reddy on Monday asked officials to be prepared for Ganesh Chaturthi and Milad-un-Nabi.

Officials from all departments of police were asked to practice habits like punctuality, honesty, work ethics, priority to petitioners, having sympathy, and empathy towards the public and improving the image of the police department.

The commissioner motivated the participants stating that if they focus on hard work and dedication many of them will also have the chance of becoming SP rank officers and even some of them might go up to IPS rank.

Also Read Hyderabad: Former union min raises concerns over HYDRA demolitions

Addressing a meeting at the Integrated Command and Control Center, the commissioner stressed that the sub-inspectors have a crucial role and they must manage time properly, prioritise their work and give importance to all the fields of policing like crime prevention and detection, bandobast duties, VVIP visits and implementing station house routine so that the core policing is improved.

Stressing on preparedness for Milad-un-Nabi, Reddy said, “Take steps to have close coordination with the organizers, peace committee all other departments and ensure foolproof arrangements by visiting the pandals and immersion sites as Police department has to take lead in ensuring a peaceful and successful festival bandobast.”