Hyderabad: Former union min raises concerns over HYDRA demolitions

Raju expressed deep dissatisfaction with the recent demolition of ORO Sports Village, a sports facility founded by his brother, Anand.

Hyderabad: Former Union minister raises concerns over HYDRA actions
Congress leader M Pallam Raju

Hyderabad: Former union minister M Pallam Raju has raised concerns over the actions of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets monitoring agency (HYDRA), questioning its recent actions and decision-making processes.

Raju raised the concerns with the Congress high command, which has backed chief minister A Revanth Reddy regarding the recent actions of (HYDRA). Raju expressed significant dissatisfaction over the recent demolition of ORO Sports Village, a sports facility established by his brother, Anand Raju.

“Extremely pained by the demolition of ORO Sports Village, a passionate sports venture by my brother Anand, in 7 acres of leased land. ⁠Demolition done without notice and without consideration of prior permissions and clearances,” Raju said in a post on social media platform ‘X’.

In another post on X, Raju said “ORO has been operational since 2015, entirely funded through my brother Anand’s hard-earned money. Feeling the pain of the vilification of a clean record of 3 generations of public life”.

Pallam Raju claimed that the ORO Sports Village was demolished without prior notice, despite having secured all necessary permissions and clearances.

The demolition was part of the drive initiated by the HYDRA, an agency recently set up by the Telangana government, against alleged encroachments on government properties like lakes and other violations of rules.

