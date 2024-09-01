Hyderabad rains: HYDRA receives 139 complaints in a day; resolves 129

HYDRA commissioner AV Ranganath visited the neighbourhoods of Tolichowki and Shaikpet on Sunday, September 1, monitoring potential risks of flash floods and waterlogging in low-lying regions of the city.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st September 2024 9:46 pm IST
Hyderabad rain leaves puddles on roads
Heavy rainfall lead to water stagnation in Kukatpally on Saturday.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Protection (HYDRA) received 139 complaints from August 31- September 1 owing to heavy rains and resolved 129 of them while 10 others are being addressed.

Among all the complaints, 115 were pertaining to tree falls while 24 were related to water stagnation. HYDRA commissioner AV Ranganath visited the neighbourhoods of Tolichowki and Shaikpet on Sunday, September 1, monitoring potential risks of flash floods and waterlogging in low-lying regions of the city.

Also Read
HYDRA chief visits low-lying neighbourhoods in Hyderabad

The HYDRA chief reviewed the city’s preparedness for dealing with hazardous conditions induced by the spell of heavy downpours.

Incessant rains lashing over the city had caused severe waterlogging and flood-like conditions in many parts of the city, especially in low-lying areas where floodwater drainage is close to non-existent.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st September 2024 9:46 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button