Hyderabad rains: HYDRA receives 139 complaints in a day; resolves 129

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Protection (HYDRA) received 139 complaints from August 31- September 1 owing to heavy rains and resolved 129 of them while 10 others are being addressed.

Among all the complaints, 115 were pertaining to tree falls while 24 were related to water stagnation. HYDRA commissioner AV Ranganath visited the neighbourhoods of Tolichowki and Shaikpet on Sunday, September 1, monitoring potential risks of flash floods and waterlogging in low-lying regions of the city.

Also Read HYDRA chief visits low-lying neighbourhoods in Hyderabad

The HYDRA chief reviewed the city’s preparedness for dealing with hazardous conditions induced by the spell of heavy downpours.

Incessant rains lashing over the city had caused severe waterlogging and flood-like conditions in many parts of the city, especially in low-lying areas where floodwater drainage is close to non-existent.