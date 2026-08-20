Hyderabad Commissioner inspects KBR Park traffic arrangements

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Thursday, August 20, inspected the traffic arrangements near KBR Park.

Sajjanar visited the area on a bike in plain clothes and inspected the newly implemented one-way traffic system in the vicinity of KBR Park. He inspected the traffic by riding his bike twice along a route covering Road Number 45, Jubilee Checkpost, Venkatagiri, KBR Park Main Gate, Mugdha Junction, Basavatarakam, Agrasen Junction, and Film Nagar Junction, before returning to Road Number 45.

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Later in the afternoon, he monitored the traffic flow once again. He interacted with police personnel on duty at various intersections, including Agrasen Junction, Film Nagar, Journalist Colony, Jubilee Checkpost, and the KBR Park Main Gate, to inquire about ground-level conditions.

The one-way traffic system around KBR Park was proceeding smoothly, he said. He noted that while the system had been implemented on Wednesday, August 19, and motorists experienced some confusion regarding lane changes on the first day, traffic movement had become completely smooth by Thursday.

The commissioner said that clear signboards have been installed at all junctions and adequate personnel have been deployed to ensure motorists face no inconvenience.

Sajjanar said that measures are being taken to complete the H-CITI project works as quickly as possible in coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the construction agency. He urged people to cooperate until the works are completed and to follow the instructions of the Hyderabad Traffic Police.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed near KBR Park for 1.5 years for the construction of 14 flyovers as part of the H CITI project.